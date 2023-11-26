November 26, 2023
Shaw Local
Elmhurst Park District to kick off holiday season Dec. 7 at Wilder Park

By Shaw Local News Network

Members of Elmhurst Park District's Impact Dance Company perform to Christmas songs during the Wilder Park old-fashioned tree lighting. (Erica Benson)

The Elmhurst Park District will kick off the holiday season Dec. 7 at Wilder Park with the lighting of the community trees that surround the park and other holiday festivities.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wilder Park, 175 S Prospect Ave.

Activities include:

  • Meet Santa Claus
  • Story time with Mrs. Claus inside Wilder Mansion
  • Meet Anna, Elsa and Olaf
  • Holiday carnival games
  • Meet real reindeer
  • Festive performances from Impact Dance Company
  • Food trucks

Visit the park district’s Facebook page Dec. 1-6, to vote for your favorite in our annual tree decorating contest. the winning group will receive a complimentary tree in 2024.

People’s Choice Award Contest Tree Participants - Trees should be decorated by noon Dec. 1 to participate in the contest. If you do not wish to participate in the People’s Choice Award contest, you will just need to have your tree decorated prior to the evening of Dec. 7.

