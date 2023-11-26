Elmhurst Park District to kick off holiday season Dec. 7 at Wilder Park

The Elmhurst Park District will kick off the holiday season Dec. 7 at Wilder Park with the lighting of the community trees that surround the park and other holiday festivities.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wilder Park, 175 S Prospect Ave.

Activities include:

Meet Santa Claus

Story time with Mrs. Claus inside Wilder Mansion

Meet Anna, Elsa and Olaf

Holiday carnival games

Meet real reindeer

Festive performances from Impact Dance Company

Food trucks

Visit the park district’s Facebook page Dec. 1-6, to vote for your favorite in our annual tree decorating contest. the winning group will receive a complimentary tree in 2024.

People’s Choice Award Contest Tree Participants - Trees should be decorated by noon Dec. 1 to participate in the contest. If you do not wish to participate in the People’s Choice Award contest, you will just need to have your tree decorated prior to the evening of Dec. 7.