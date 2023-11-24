Westmont’s Snow Much Event event offers holiday fun

Whether there is snow or no snow, you are bound to have a fun time celebrating the frosty spirit of winter at the Westmont Park District’s Snow Much Fun event from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Veterans Memorial Park 55 E. Richmond St.

Enjoy some holiday cheer when you take selfies in Santa’s sleigh or in the giant snow globe. Slide down the inflatable slide for a nominal fee. Take a mule-drawn wagon ride around the park. Stroll along the pathway and be enchanted by all the twinkling lights on the community decorated Christmas trees.

There will be a flurry of outdoor fun and games for everyone. Refreshments will be available from a local food truck. Children can find Santa inside the Gregg House. You can even make s’mores at the museum. Be sure to bundle up because this is an outdoor event. Bring your family and friends and delight in a most enchanting winter experience. The event is free and open to all ages.