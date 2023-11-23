Celebrate the holidays at Downers Grove Park District’s Candy Cane Lane

Celebrate the holidays with the Downers Grove Park District at Candy Cane Lane.

This family-friendly event will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave., and includes holiday crafts and activities, pictures with Santa, festive snacks and story time with Mrs. Claus. Not in the Christmas spirit? Come spend some time with “The Mean One” and maybe Christmas...perhaps...will mean a bit more.

An adult must stay to supervise their children. This event will be held in an open-house format. Registration is per child. Only two adults per family may attend. Advanced registration is required by visiting https://www.dgparks.org/calendar/events/candy-cane-lane-2594308716