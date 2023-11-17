November 17, 2023
Westmont to hold visioning workshop for second phase of Quincy Street project

Construction continues on the West Quincy Streetscape Project, which is expected to be completed by Fall of 2023. This project includes West Quincy Street from Cass Avenue to Lincoln Street as well as South Lincoln Street from Quincy to Richmond. Both Quincy and Lincoln will undergo an extensive upgrade including street resurfacing, sidewalk replacement and realignment, ADA accessibility ramps, new curbs and gutters, new storm sewer and drainage structure installation, new lighting, new signage and pavement markings, and new landscape and decorative streetscape features.

As Phase 1 of the West Quincy streetscape project nears completion, the village of Westmont is beginning to plan for phase 2 of the project, which will encompass the section of West Quincy from Lincoln Street to Grant Street and will include the front entrance to Village Hall as well as parts of the commuter lot. 

Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in 2025. At this time, the village is coordinating a visioning workshop to engage the public as well as Village staff and other stakeholders regarding the project.

The purpose of the workshop is to seek feedback from key stakeholders and staff regarding a wide range of design-related topics as well as any issues or concerns pertaining to existing conditions. The feedback from the workshop will be used to develop a concept set of alternatives that will be presented to the village board for final comment and formal consideration.

The workshop is scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Village Hall, 31 W. Quincy St., 2nd floor boardroom. The public is invited to attend. If you have any questions regarding the workshop, contact Public Works Director Amy Ries at aries@westmont.il.gov.

