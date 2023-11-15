Girls basketball: Suburban Life team preview capsules for the 2023-2024 season

The girls basketball season starts this week. Here are preview capsules for teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.
Benet
Coach: Joe Kilbride
Last season’s record: 25-8, finished second in Class 4A
Top returners: Emilia Sularski, sr., G; Magdalena Sularski, sr., G/F; Lindsay Harzich, jr.
Key newcomers: Aria Mazza, jr., G; Shannon Earley, sr.
Worth noting: The Redwings lost Ms. Basketball and do-it-all point guard Lenae Beaumont to graduation, but Emilia Sularski and her sister, Magdalena Sularski, are both ready for an enhanced role and both are quality long-range shooters. Junior guard Aria Mazza, a transfer from Conant, is a player to watch due to her shooting and ability to score points in bunches. The addition of Shannon Earley, who committed to play lacrosse for Notre Dame, is another key addition.
“We’re hoping to pressure on defense, play fast and spread the floor on offense,” Kilbride said. “We’re a young team playing one of the toughest schedules in the state. We look forward to finding our stride in February.”
Downers Grove North
Coach: Stephan Bolt
Last season’s record: 21-9, 8-4
Top returners: Kaitlyn Parker, sr., G; Hope Sebek, sr. G; Annie Stephens, Sr., F; Lilly Boor, sr., F; Abby Gross, jr. G.
Key newcomers: Campell Thulin, fr., G; Ady Fanta, so., G; Finley Werner, so., G/F.
Worth noting: All-Conference selection Kaitlyn Parker headlines the returnees for a team with aspirations for another 20-win season.
“We’re a hard working and cohesive group of both skilled and versatile basketball players with some more depth than we had last season,” Bolt said. “We have a great group of returning players, including four tremendous seniors. We plan to take pride on the defensive end and hope to be at our best come the end of the season.”
Downers Grove South
Coach: Lyndsie Long
Last season’s record: 17-14, 10-2
Top returners: Allison Jarvis, sr., G; Megan Ganschow, so., F/C: Hayven Harden, jr., F/C; Addison Bryants, sr., F; Liz Rous, sr., G; Jakylah Thomas, so., G.
Key newcomers: None provided
Worth noting: Three-sport standout Emily Petring has graduated, but with four starters back from a 17-win team, the Mustangs have their sights set on a 20-win season to go with a long playoff run. Senior guard Allison Jarvis is a player to watch in the conference.
“The team put a lot of work in in the off-season and look to be a threat on both ends of the floor,” Long said. “With multiple scoring threats, the Mustangs look to be a fun team to watch. Allison Jarvis has dedicated lots of time to improve her shooting consistency and finishes around the basket. Megan Ganschow is both a threat on the defensive and offensive end. She’s a competitor and does whatever it takes to win games. Addison Bryant is a force on the boards. She looks to average 10 rebounds per game. Hayven Harden has improved drastically over the last two years. With her quick first step, we look to utilize Havyen, both inside the paint and on the perimeter.”
Fenwick
Coach: Lenae Fergerson
Last season’s record: 19-16
Top returners: Grace Kapsch, sr., G; Keira Kapsch, jr., F; Heaven Lee, jr., G; Zoe Dray, so., G; Cammie Molis, so., G.
Key newcomers: Darryelle Smith, so., G; Mia Hernandez, jr., G.
Worth noting: The Friars aim to take it a notch this season, both in tempo and in the win column after missing the 20-win mark by one victory.
“The Friars will play an uptempo game this year,” Fergerson said. “We will be counting on the seniors for leadership and stability and with the talented group of younger players to complement them, we expect to have many positive outcomes as the season progresses.”
Glenbard East
Coach: Nicole Miller
Last season’s record: 20-11, 15-3 UEC
Top returning players: Catey Carney, sr., G; Ciara Johnson, sr., G; Gabby Walton, sr, Post; Livia Robbins, sr., G-F; Christina Chiero, sr., G; Veronica Witt, jr., F
Key newcomers: Erin Brown, jr., F; Taylour Hodges, jr., G; Sarah Crocker, soph., C; Teagan Murphy, fresh., G; Lilly Carver, fresh., G
Worth noting: Carney is a four-year varsity player and a unanimous all-UEC pick as a sophomore and junior. She has already broken the school’s all-time 3-point record. Johnson is a three-year starter, as is Walton, an honorable mention all-UEC pick from last year. Robbins is in her third year on the varsity. “We are returning a strong senior class with a lot of experience on the floor combined with younger talent bringing intensity, speed and skill,” Miller said. Miller noted Glenbard South will be a top contender in the conference. “This year’s team has great potential to leave its legacy in girls basketball at Glenbard East. Keep on the lookout for them,” Miller said.
-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group
Glenbard South
Coach: Eric Daca (third season)
Last season’s record: 25-6, 17-1 UEC champions
Top returning players: Allie Mizwicki, sr.; Sofia Alcala, sr.; Brooklynn Moore, jr.; Jamie Mizwicki, soph.
Key newcomers: Rheayanna Ferguson, soph.; Molly Purse, soph., 6-0, C; Kaitlin Erickson, fresh., 5-4, PG
Worth noting: Allie Mizwicki and Moore were unanimous all-UEC picks, while Jamie Mizwicki made the all-UEC team and Alcala was an honorable mention selection. Ferguson, a 10th grader, is returning from a season-ending knee injury and was the team’s starting point guard. “She is back on the floor and ready to play,” Daca noted. “I’m excited to see how Rheayanna performs.” In total, Daca has eight returning players, including five returning starters. “We have a team of athletic players that can play multiple positions and we have a deep bench that can help,” he said. Allie Mizwicki and Alcala have been on the team since freshman year and Daca has coached them since sixth grade as part of the Raiders feeder program. Daca said Glenbard East and Larkin will be teams to watch in the conference. “I believe we can be in contention for the top spot in the conference again,” he said. “Glenbard East will be a top contender with their main core of players returning and Larkin also has a young group of talented players.”
-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group
Glenbard West
Coach: Kristi Faulkner
Last season’s record: 21-11
Top returners: Sydney Nimsakont, sr., G; Carina Cudzillo, sr., C; Lauren Escalante, jr., G; Julia Benjamin, jr, F; Makenna Yeager; Mya Austin; Hannah Roberts
Key newcomers: Ellie Noble
Worth noting: The Hilltoppers suffered significant graduation losses, but the influx of players ready to take the next step along with newcomers is a good sign. Senior guard Sydney Nimsakont is a three-level threat with her ability to shoot and penetrate. Lauren Escalante is a scrappy point guard who can get to the rim, while Julia Benjamin, Makenna Yeager, Mya Austin and Hannah Roberts will all receive plenty of playing time.
“We’re really excited for the season,” Faulkner said. “We have versatility to go with young talent, great leadership and a lot of heart on this year’s team.”
Hinsdale Central
Coach: Erin Navolio
Last season’s record: 11-19
To returners: Grace Dolan, jr., G; Maya Gin, jr., G; Julia Sherpitis, jr., G; Greta Dani, sr., F; Katherine Skinner, so., F; Luella Sheehan, sr.
Key newcomers: None provided
Worth noting: The Red Devils return six players with varsity experience to go with four players who received playing time on the junior varsity.
“We have a great group of hardworking and committed girls,” Navolio said. “Each of them has spent significant time during the offseason working on their individual skills…This season we will continue to work on our defensive strategies, being patient with the ball and communicating on the court. We want to continue to grow into a more competitive program.”
Hinsdale South
Coach: Scott Tanaka
Last season’s record: 19-11
Top returners: Amelia Lavorato, sr., G; Amerie Flowers, sr., F; Maeve Savage, so., G/F; Hailey Goins, so., G.
Key newcomers: Brynn Diedrich, fr., G; Marit Haile, jr., F; Kallie King, jr., G; Kaleia Lin, so., G; Molly Curley, so., G; Alexis Kuhlman, so., G.
Worth noting: The Hornets have a good blend of experience and incoming youth, led by Lavorato. The senior point guard is a two-time all-conference player, while Flowers, a Benedictine recruit, and Maeve Savage are key returnees.
“We have great senior leadership this year and a ton of underclassmen that want to learn and get better,” Tanaka said. “All the teams in our conference will be a tough challenge, most notably reigning champions Downers Grove South and Willowbrook.”
IC Catholic Prep
Coach: Todd Fisher (fifth season)
Last season’s record: 15-17, 0-8 Metro Suburban Blue
Top returning players: Allie Geiger, sr., F; Kelsey McDonough, sr., G; Analisa Raffaelli, sr., G; Maura Grogan, jr., F
Key newcomers: Mary Kate Hilgart, soph., F
Worth noting: Fisher (456-235 in his coaching career) returns a strong nucleus from a team that won 15 games a year ago and advanced to a regional final. McDonough was an all-conference selection after averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2 steals. Geiger, who played in the Class 1A state tennis singles tournament this fall, averaged 10.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals. Raffaelli, another three-sport athlete at the school, averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 assists, while Grogan averaged 5.3 points and 5 rebounds as a sophomore. “We return 10 players with varsity experience from last season and a lot of them have been playing together since their freshman year,” Fisher explained. “They have been working hard and are determined to have a successful season.”
The Knights are in their first season in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference. “I’d like to think with our experience we can be contenders,” Fisher said. Fisher also noted the team is loaded with multi-sport athletes who have experienced great success in their other sports. “We have a number of multi-sport athletes who have earned success in their high school career,” he said. “A number of players have had success in tennis, cross country, volleyball, softball, soccer and track and field at the state level.”
-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group
Lyons
Coach: Meghan Hutchens
Last season’s record: 28-5, 12-0
Top returners: Nora Ezike, jr., G/F; Kennedy Wanless, sr., G; Elin O’Brien, sr., G; Emma O’Brien, so., G; Avery Mezan, so., G.
Key newcomers: Gwen Smith, so., G; Fiona Sullivan, so., G.
Worth noting: After a nearly 30-win season, the Lions lost some key players who helped them to an undefeated showing in conference but the good news is Nora Ezike is back. The 6-foot-2 junior is one of the top players in Illinois in her class with double-digit offers including Michigan, Kentucky and Illinois. Kennedy Wanless and Elin O’Brien along with Emma O’Brien and Avery Mezan round out a solid group of players with big goals.
“This season will display our versatility in what players can show on the court,” Hutchens said. “Nora is ready to show off her game this season. She has worked incredibly hard in the offseason to build depth in her game. Kennedy Wanless and Elin O’Brien, although very different players, have proven to become solid leaders and consistent players on the court for us.”
Montini
Coach: Shannon Spanos
Last season’s record: 27-8, lost in Class 3A supersectional
Top returners: Victoria Matulevicius, sr., G; Alyssa Epps, sr., G; Shea Carver, jr., G; Jordan Mogilinski, jr., F; Lily Spanos, jr. G; Audrey Kinney, jr., F.
Key newcomers: Nikki Kerstein, jr., G.
Worth noting: The Broncos welcome back Victoria Matulevicius, a 1,000-point plus career scorer, to lead a team oozing with potential to make noise in the playoffs. Alyssa Epps, an Illinois Wesleyan recruit, is also among the returnees. The big addition is the arrival of Deerfield transfer Nikki Kerstein. The junior is capable of playing both guard spots, and her ability to score and push the pace will open up the floor for her teammates.
“We have a number of juniors who have had a lot of playing time over the last two years, so that will make our bench very deep and strong,” Spanos said. “We will get points from a number of different players. We expect to play fast and score a lot of points.”
Morton
Coach: Logan Brown
Last season’s record: 9-21
Top returners: Aaliyah Knazze, jr., G; Vianey Gutierrez, jr., G; Allison Bonin, jr., F; Alicia Maciel, sr., F.
Key newcomers: Amira Harris, sr., G/F.
Worth noting: Senior guard Aaliyah Knazze is back after leading the Mustangs in nearly every major statistical category last season. Her presence and leadership at the point guard spot is a big key for the Mustangs. Vianey Gutierrez is another start back with experience, along with junior forward Alicia Maciel. Junior forward Allison Bonin and senior guard/forward Amira Harris are also key players.
“With three returning starters, we are looking to have a successful season,” Brown said. “I’m expecting our team to go out and compete on a night in and night out basis. I’m excited to see the combo of Aaliyan and Amira finally get to see the floor together. Both of them have the ability to change the outcome of the game with their play.”
Nazareth
Coach: Eddie Stritzel
Last season’s record: 35-1, Class 3A state champions
Top returners: Olivia Austin, sr., F; Amalia Dray, sr., G; Danni Scully, sr., F; Mary Bridget Wilson, sr., G; June Foley, sr., G.
Key newcomers: Sophia Towne, fr., G; Sam Austin, fr., G/F; Jane Manecki, so., C; Stella Sakalas, so., G/F; Lyla Shelton, so., G; Allia Von Schleggell, jr., G.
Worth noting: The Roadrunners are stacked and experienced – two traits that should lead to another long playoff run, with nearly the entire rotation committed or receiving offers or college interest. The senior group of Olivia Austin (Dartmouth), Amalia Dray (Boston College), Danni Scully (Ohio) and Bridget Wilson are looking to add to the Roadrunners’ trophy case. The Roadrunners have a number of young and talented players that will push for playing time.
“We have good team chemistry with multiple years of state experience and depth,” Stritzel said. “We expect to get better throughout the season and compete at a high level.”
Riverside-Brookfield
Coach Jordan Mack
Last season’s record: 11-19
Top returners: Emily Organ, sr., G/F; Niamh Larson, sr., G/F; Mayan Corvarrubius, sr., G; Alyssa Morris, jr., G.
Key newcomers: Arianna Hudson, so., G/F.
Worth noting: The Bulldogs bring back some veteran leadership to raise expectations for a winning season and to compete in the Metro Suburban Conference. Emily Organ led the Bulldogs in points and rebounds last season.
”Emily will anchor our offense and defense,” Mack said. “We are led by a strong corer of seniors, but we also expect returning junior Alyssa Morris and newcomer Arianna Hudson to provide some big roles. Our strength this season will be our transition offense and chemistry on and off the court. Hopefully, this can propel us to success in late February.”
St. Francis
Coach: Jeff Gerdeman (10th season)
Last season’s record: 17-15, 6-2 Metro Suburban Red champions
Top returning players: Riley Austin, jr., G-F; Lynsey Cleveland, sr., G-F; Natalie Doyle, sr., G-F; Molly Quinn, sr., F; Tea Rubino, jr., G; Dolly Smith, sr., G; Steph Sullivan, sr., F
Key newcomers: Arianna Naples, jr., G; Marianna Golden, jr., F; Mia Quartanta, soph., G; Ashley Powell, soph., G-F; Megan Maertens, soph., F
Worth noting: Smith, a four-year varsity player, was the team MVP last year after leading the Spartans in assists, while Cleveland was named most improved. Austin was an all-MSC Red selection after averaging 10 points and leading the team in steals. Doyle also earned all-conference honors and led St. Francis in rebounds. Rubino was yet another all-MSC Red pick, averaged 10 points and led the team in 3-pointers made. Sullivan was one of the team’s top reserves. Naples is a transfer returning from injury. “We had a great summer and first week of practice,” Gerdeman said. “I am impressed by the team’s athleticism and hard work, as well as greatly improved coachability, comradery and unselfishness. We’re hoping to use team speed, determined effort and athleticism to dictate a fast pace. This is probably our most skilled team and best-shooting team in the last four years.”
Gerdeman said he’s assembled a tough nonconference schedule to challenge the team, plus St. Francis is in the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference White Division now. “We anticipate each division game to be a battle, regardless of whether it is ACC, De La Salle, ICCP, Resurrection, Rosary or St. Francis,” he said. Austin and Rubino were the top two scorers as sophomores last year.
Wheaton North
Coach: Tyler Bantz (second season)
Last season’s record: 16-15
Top returners: Sara Abdul, jr. G, 5-3; Zoey Bohmer, F, sr. 5-11; Mira Spillane, sr. G, 5-11
Key newcomers: None
Worth noting: The Falcons bring back a lot of experience and scoring from last season, so that will be on display early on. Abdul, now in her third season, averaged 14.9 points and 3.2 steals per game last year. Bohmer averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, while Spillane scored 7.3 points per game. From there, the rest of the rotation will fill out. Now-graduated guard Eden Pearson was a defensive force on the floor, so how that gets replaced will be something to watch.
-- Jacob Bartelson
Wheaton Warrenville South
Coach: Kasey Gassensmith (first season)
Last season’s record: 8-24
Top returners: Brooke Ittersagen, jr., G, 5-7; Emily Troia, jr. G., 5-5; Hannah Struebing, sr., G, 5-7
Key newcomers: Ashlyn Adams, jr. G, 5-6; Abby Keighron, so., G, 5-4
Worth noting: There will be a new look on the WW South bench. Longtime coach Rob Kroehnke retired after 33 seasons. Gassensmith, a former Tigers’ standout and previously an assistant coach, takes over the program. The Tigers return four of their five starters from last season, and expect to have some good bench production as well. Ittersagen, Troia and Struebing are all veteran pieces on varsity and bring a solid mix of shooting and athleticism. Team chemistry is expected to be a strength moving forward.
-- Jacob Bartelson
Willowbrook
Coach: Daniel Bannon
Last season’s record: 14-17, 8-4
Top returners: Elle Bruschuk, sr., G/F; Tia Kelly, sr., G.
Key newcomers: Ayanni Gusman, jr., G; Kendall Medinger, jr, G; Joelly Maciewski, so., F; Lorali McIntyre, jr., F.
Worth noting: The Warriors don’t have a wealth of returnees, though senior guard/forward Elle Bruschuk. The four-year varsity starter is coming off a big junior season after leading the team in nearly every key statistical category. The Wright State recruit joins Tia Kelly to form the key returnees.
“We’re very excited about the upcoming season,” Bannon said. “We have a very athletic, competitive and positive group of juniors this year. They’re eager to learn, compete and get better. Strong defense will be our foundation this season. This will be a fun group to watch develop alongside the growth and leadership of Elle Bruschuk.”
York
Coach: Brandon Collings
Last season’s record: 25-7, 12-2
Top returners: Stella Kohl, sr., G; Hannah Myers, sr., G; Anna Filosa, jr., G; Mia Barton, sr., G/F; Mia Pretzie, sr., G.
Key newcomers: Olivia Silkaitis, so., F; Avery Larma, fr., G/F; Ellie Kehoe, so., G/F; Cate Carter, fr., G; Amelie van Heukelum, so., F.
Worth noting: Stella Kohl, who signed to play soccer with Loyola, and Hannah Myers, a DePauw recruit, are among the most experienced returnees. A four-year varsity player, Kohl has a wealth of big-game starting experience. Meyers is a returning team captain who averaged nine points per game last season and Anna Filosa is back after averaging six points last season.
“We’re returning three very talented players from last year’s team, but we will be very inexperienced after that,” Collings said. “Our success will depend on the strides that our six underclassmen make throughout the season.”