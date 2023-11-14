Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Reindeer Route Housewalk set for Dec. 1

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (EMH) Foundation will host its 47th annual Reindeer Route Housewalk from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1. The event will feature four homes in Elmhurst and one in Oak Brook decorated for the holidays by local businesses.

Home locations include:

326 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, decorated by Vetiver & Vine

118 W. Eggleston Ave., Elmhurst, decorated by Carousel Flowers by Shamrock Garden Florists

206 E. South St., Elmhurst, decorated by Phillip’s Flowers & Gifts – Elmhurst, seasonal pots by Erwin Steinhebel & Sons Inc.

360 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst, decorated by Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Wild Rose Floral and Gift Shop

51 Yorkshire Woods, Oak Brook, decorated by Blossoms & Branches

Tickets are $50 in advance and can be purchased online at eehealth.org/reindeerwalk. Tickets will cost $60 the day of the event, Dec. 1, and will only be available for purchase at Guaranteed Rate, 115 Adelaide St. in Elmhurst. Tickets will not be available at the featured homes.

In addition, unique gifts will be available for purchase at a Vendor Showcase from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at Guaranteed Rate, 115 Adelaide St. in Elmhurst.

A portion of proceeds from the 2023 Reindeer Route Housewalk will fund the Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Teen Volunteer Health Profession Scholarship program, in addition to other programs and services, such as nursing and staff development.

For more information about the Reindeer Route Housewalk, visit eehealth.org/reindeerwalk. For information about the EMH Foundation, visit emhfoundation.org or call 331-221-0388.