Westmont accepting grant applications for downtown incentive program

The village of Westmont will begin accepting grant applications for the 2024 Downtown Incentive Program on Nov. 13.

The program provides matching grant funding for facade improvements, signage, exterior accessibility improvements and fire suppression systems. Any business located within the downtown Westmont TIF district is eligible for funding, but priority attention will be given to businesses located in the B-1 District (primarily Cass Avenue between Naperville Road and Dallas Street) and to businesses that generate restaurant and retail sales tax.

The purpose of the program is to provide grants to owners of downtown properties and businesses for building renovation projects that will significantly improve properties, enhance the viability of existing businesses, and encourage new businesses to locate in downtown Westmont.

Projects must have a construction value of at least $5,000, and there will be a cap of $20,000 per grant. Generally, grants will fund 10% to 25% of the total project costs, but there will be incentive bonuses that may increase a grant up to 50% of the total project cost.

Grant applications will be accepted until Dec 8. All grants received within this initial timeframe will be given equal consideration. Any application received after Dec. 8 will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, if funding is still available. It is anticipated that grants will be awarded in the first quarter of 2024.

The grant application and additional information have been posted on the village website via the Community Development Department webpage. Printed copies of these materials can also be picked up from the Community Development Department on the first floor of the Westmont Village Hall, 31 W. Quincy St. For further information, contact the Village of Westmont Community Development Department via email.