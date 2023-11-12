Downers Grove South makes changes to driver’s ed program

The driver education department of Downers Grove South High School has made changes to the way students will obtain their learner’s permit. The information below is for the families and students enrolled in second-semester drivers education.

An informational program will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 in the large gym. Enter through the West Events entrance. The school is offering two sessions to accommodate the busy schedules of families. Parents/guardians and students should plan to attend one of these evenings.

At the program, students will begin the permit application process while parents receive information regarding the driver education course. Missing this evening will cause your family to obtain the learner’s permit for their student on their own time at the beginning of the spring semester after winter break.

Students need to bring their charged Chromebooks and any corrective lenses (eyeglasses or contact lenses) that they need to pass a vision test. They also need to know personal information (address, city, zip code, county, height, weight, eye & hair color) to complete the permit application.

If you have any questions regarding this process or anything else related to the driver education course, email Tim Cappelen or Scott Lange.