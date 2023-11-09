Benedictine University announces 2023 Lincoln Academy Student Laureate

Ayesha Moosani of Glendale Heights has been named Benedictine University’s 2023 Lincoln Academy Student Laureate.

Moosani is a health science major, with minors in medical spanish and chemistry, who in her three years at Benedictine University has achieved a cumulative GPA of over 3.9, according to a news release. She will graduate in May 2024 and plans to attend medical school. Moosani was honored at a convocation ceremony in Springfield on Nov. 4.

As an immigrant who arrived in the United States from Pakistan at the age of 12, Moosani faced the challenge of overcoming language and cultural barriers, but persevered and became one of Benedictine’s most successful seniors. Being a part of Jurica Scholars program, and passionate about research, Moosani actively participated in the National Science Summer Research Program (NSSRP) during her freshman year, presenting her work on Glioblastoma meningioma.

Beyond academia, Moosani is involved in community service. At Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, she teaches classes to independent living and Alzheimer’s patients, and works as a registered behavior technician for autistic children. Moosani also volunteers at local libraries, youth programs and multiple community organizations. On campus, she holds leadership positions as president and speaker of the Student Senate, and is involved in numerous other clubs on campus.

Moosani’s goal is to become a physician with a deep understanding of compassion, mental health and holistic patient care. By forging meaningful connections with patients, she is confident that her experiences at Benedictine will contribute to the advancement of healthcare and improve the lives of those around her.

According to the Benedictine University Honors Committee, “With excellent academic achievement and a life dedicated to service to others, Moosani exemplifies the characteristics of Abraham Lincoln that made the 16th U.S. president someone who inspired and transformed the world for generations: integrity, courage, honesty and empathy.”

The Lincoln Academy of Illinois presents the award to a student from each of the four-year, degree-granting institutions of higher learning in Illinois. This year’s Lincoln Laureate receives a certificate signed by Gov. JB Pritzker, a Student Laureate Medallion, a $1,000 stipend and a challenge coin to encourage these students to live in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln, providing leadership that inspires and transforms the world and to model integrity, courage, honesty and empathy to others.