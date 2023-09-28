Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Bridget Craig, Wheaton North, golf, senior

Name: Bridget Craig
School: Wheaton North, senior
Sport: Golf
Why she was selected: Craig shot an even-par 71 at Phillips Park Golf Course in Aurora to win the DuKane Conference golf championship, leading the Falcons to second place as a team. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.
Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What did it mean to win conference? I think I read that you had come close before.
Craig: It meant a lot to win the conference title. I was within the top 10 all four of my years and was leading for 17 holes in my junior year. So winning senior year definitely made it all worth it.
Welge: How has the season gone otherwise?
Craig: This season has been good overall, some challenging days but nothing horrible. I started the season tying for first with a 66 in the Plainfield North Invitational. That gave me a crazy boost of confidence and definitely helped my game.
Welge: How did you get started in golf?
Craig: I have been playing competitive golf since I was 8. My dad is head golf coach at Wheaton College, so he taught me how to play and got me started.
Welge: How do you deal with the mental grind of golf?
Craig: This game is all mental and it has been quite the journey learning to handle my emotions. Very painful journey. Struggled containing my anger out on the course but over time I learned to channel that into my game and have fun out there. I try to keep a clear mind and a neutral attitude.
Welge: Have you played other sports?
Craig: I did gymnastics for 13 years. I absolutely loved it. It was one of the best decisions that I have ever made.
Welge: What’s the toughest course you’ve played? What’s your favorite course?
Craig: GrayHawk in Arizona is my favorite course. Elgin CC is the hardest course.
Welge: What’s your plans beyond high school?
Craig: I am playing golf at Lipscomb University, planning on majoring in business.