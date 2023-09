Legend has it that on the very day this class is held, a spooky specter will return from the beyond to…wait. What was that?! It’s… it’s… a fun cartooning class! We’ll draw ghosts.

Ghouls! Goblins! And Gary!!! Who’s Gary? You’ll have to wait and see!

Come to the Villa Park Public Library at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 19, and learn how to draw the spooky stuff yourself.

Registration is required. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.