Depolarizing American politics the topic of League of Women of Voters of La Grange Area forum

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a presentation on addressing political polarization, featuring speaker Chuck Stone, the Illinois State Coordinator of Braver Angels.

Braver Angels is a 501(c) 3 non-profit dedicated to creating a national movement to depolarize American politics. The organization was established after the 2016 election and is composed of volunteers. Braver Angels in all 50 states gather to listen to one another, discuss their differences productively and to look for the values they have in common.

“Reds,” “Blues” and independents work in our communities, on college campuses, in the media, and among elected officials running workshops, debates and other events where participants across the political spectrum attempt to better understand one another’s positions and discover their many commonalities, approaching the other side perhaps as opponents, but not as enemies.

If you are saddened and often disgusted by the rancor that accompanies many political discussions today, Braver Angels provides a way to fix our broken politics from the bottom up. Come hear more about their methods and goals and glean some useful tips about how to talk politics in a more enjoyable and effective way.

The presentation will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the La Grange Public Library, 10 W. Cossitt Ave.No advance registration is required.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.