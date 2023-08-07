Glen Ellyn Food Pantry relocates to new headquarters

The Glen Ellyn Food Pantry relocated to its new headquarters at 55 N. Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn, on Aug. 7.

The almost 100-year-old former parsonage of Faith Lutheran Church has been completely transformed to a full pantry and warehouse. The relocation from shared space inside Grace Lutheran Church, where it was founded by a youth group in 1979, to a larger, dedicated building, is necessary to support the growing number of neighbors from throughout DuPage County who rely on the Pantry for groceries and services, according to a news release.

The new location will provide more convenient access for neighbors at risk of hunger closer to the Roosevelt Road corridor and public transportation. The completed project will feature nearly 6,000 square feet of space including a two-story warehouse which replaced the original two-car garage at the building. The new pantry will be fully compliant with the American Disabilities Act once all updates have been completed later in the year.

“This is a historic day for the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry as we embark on the next phase of being able to serve the community,” Paula Nugent, president of the Pantry’s board of directors, said in the release. “Our motto is ‘making hunger history’ and our new home will help make that dream a reality.”

The pantry is serving more neighbors than ever. Costs at the grocery store are still high and federal assistance programs for low-income folks during the pandemic have declined or ended altogether.

In 2022, the pantry provided groceries to nearly 5,810 neighbors at risk of hunger. More than 866,000 pounds of essentials, including 200,000 pounds of fresh produce, were distributed. In the first six months of this year alone, 224 new families were welcomed.

Overall, the pantry is providing services 36% more frequently than last year. Appointments have been added to accommodate a wait list for those requesting a monthly visit. Clients can walk in once a week Monday through Thursday for a more limited assortment of groceries. Times are post on GlenEllynFoodPantry.org.

Green Light Construction Group of West Chicago, Ill., led the project. The village of Glen Ellyn Board of Trustees unanimously approved the pantry’s building plans in 2021, and the pantry reached its campaign goal of $900,000 to fund construction costs in 2022.

The Craftsman-style home was built in about 1927 on the property of Faith Lutheran Church, which is renting the property to the pantry for $55 per year in recognition of the address. The pantry will share the parking lot with the church, which will increase its parking capacity to more than 100 spots from 20 spots.

The new building has served many uses beyond its original parsonage intentions, including a location to teach refugees how to sew. The property also features a community garden tended by refugee families who live in Glen Ellyn. The words “Cead Mile Failte,” translated in Gaelic to “A Hundred Thousand Welcomes,” are imprinted on a vintage plaque of unknown origin, which has been relocated from the exterior front door to a prominent spot inside the pantry. Bricks purchased and customized by donors line the walkway at the entrance.

The pantry will be closed with no client services or donations from Aug. 7-13 to facilitate the move and will reopen the following week.

The Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, named the 2020 Glen Ellyn Nonprofit of the Year, provides essential groceries and support to neighbors at risk of hunger who live, work or go to school in DuPage County. A collaboration of local churches and the broader community help the pantry with its goal to “make hunger history.” The Glen Ellyn Food Pantry is a registered 501(c)(3) organization, 100% privately funded through grants and donations. For more information, visit www.GlenEllynFoodPantry.org or call 630-469-6988.