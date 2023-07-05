One dead, three injured after head-on collision in Elmhurst

One person is dead and three others were injured following a two-vehicle, head-on crash early this morning in Elmhurst.

Police said a Chevrolet SUV and an Audi SUV collided just after 5 a.m. on St. Charles Road near Hill Avenue.The adult female driver of the Chevrolet SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Her name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Two children in the Chevrolet SUV -- a 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl -- were transported to Loyola Medica Center with serious injuries.

The adult female driver of the Audi SUV also suffered serious injuries and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment, officials said.

St. Charles Road was closed until 11:30 a.m. as investigators gathered evidence.

Initial investigation of the crash scene indicates the Chevrolet was eastbound on St. Charles Road and drifted into the westbound lanes for an unknown reason where it collided with the Audi SUV, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Elmhurst police at (630) 530-5050.

