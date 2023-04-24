Glenbard Parent Series author to offer advice on skills essential for tweens, teens

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families, will present “Middle School Superpowers: 12 Resilience Strategies to Help Tweens and Teens Reframe Setbacks and Gain Confidence,” with author Phyllis Fagell, at noon and 7 p.m. May 2, via Zoom.

Middle school can be unpredictable, a news release stated. Adolescence is a time of rapid physical, intellectual, social and emotional change. With advice from her most recent book, “Middle School Superpowers,” Fagell returns to GPS to help adults teach young people the key skills they need to thrive and navigate their teen years. She will discuss making good friend choices, negotiating conflict, regulating emotions, advocating for oneself, recovering from setbacks and other topics.

Fagell is a licensed clinical professional counselor, parenting columnist in The Washington Post and author of the best-selling book “Middle School Matters: The 10 Key Skills Kids Need to Thrive in Middle School and Beyond and How Parents Can Help.”

Go to glenbardgps.org for information and the webinar link. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.