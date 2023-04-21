Suburban Life sports roundup for Thursday, April 20: Sage Mardjetko strikes out 20 in Lemont win

SOFTBALL
Lemont 10, Shepard 1
Sage Mardjetko struck out 20 and allowed one unearned run on two hits for Lemont (10-0, 4-0). Allie Pawlowicz went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Frankie Rita 2-for-4 with an RBI. Avaree Taylor went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wheaton Academy 2, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Mia Filippo and Haley Serna scored goals and Haleigh Manske and Rebecca Schulenburg had assists for Wheaton Academy (6-3-2, 2-0). Noelle Niekamp had one save for her fifth shutout in goal this season.
Hinsdale Central 0, New Trier 0
The Red Devils lost to New Trier 4-3 in penalty kicks.
BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 12, IC Catholic Prep 4
Jacob York went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Andy Roman went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 14-hit attack for Wheaton Academy (16-2-1). Winning pitcher Nate Burden struck out six over four innings, allowing three runs on four hits. Will Osterholm and Hudson Williams combined for four innings of shutout relief.
Elmwood Park 7, Westmont 1
Lucas Hicks had a triple and RBI and Lucas Fears scored the lone run for Westmont (12-6).