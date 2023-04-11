La Grange League of Women Voters plans Earth Day hike

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a hike in honor of Earth Day from 10 a.m. to noon April 22.

Families and participants of all ages are welcome on the hike at Bemis Woods North on Wolf Road between 31st Street and Ogden Avenue, west of La Grange Park, according to a news release. After turning into Bemis Woods North, drive all the way to the end parking circle and look for the sign. Vehicles should be locked.

People are advised to wear good walking shoes and to bring rain gear just in case. Long sleeves, pants and a hat are recommended.

The hike will proceed west on the paved trail from the parking lot to I-294 and back, about two miles. Participants should bring their own water and snacks and optionally pack a lunch. A picnic shelter, tables and portable bathrooms will be available. Because it will be bird migration season, binoculars might be handy. It also will be the start of wildflower season. Dogs are allowed on leash only.

Interested participants must register by April 18 by emailing Michele at mfniccolai@yahoo.com. The cellphone number of the walk leader will be emailed a few days before the event. In case of rain, check email at 8 a.m. April 22 for a cancellation notice.

The event is free and open to the public. For information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org. Visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.

The League of Women Voters is a political organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or parties and encourages informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the people of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.