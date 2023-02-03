Glenbard Parent Series to tackle reducing stress, offers Spanish talk on teen relationships

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present February webinars including two presentations of “Take in the Good: Skills for Staying Positive, Reducing Stress and Living Your Best Life” and one offered in Spanish in tandem with the Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council on “Teen Relationships Today.”

“Take in the Good” will be presented by Gina Biegel at noon and 7 p.m. Feb. 15, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for information and the webinar link.

Whether young people encounter sensory overload from electronic devices, cyberbullying or academic pressures, they would benefit from practicing self-care, a news release stated. Choosing to focus on positive experiences has beneficial, lasting benefits. Acquiring skills in mindfulness techniques will help young people feel empowered to take control of their well-being. Making self-care practices part of their routine, teens will discover life hacks that bring relief. Biegel’s teaching will help students increase self-esteem and live with renewed hope and enthusiasm.

Biegel is a psychotherapist, researcher, speaker and author who specializes in mindfulness-based work with adolescents. She is founder of Stressed Teens, which offers mindfulness-based stress reduction for teens, and is the author of several books, including “Be Mindful & Stress Less.”

“Teen Relationships Today” will be presented in Spanish only by YWCA educator Ana Mandujano at 7 p.m. Feb. 16, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for the webinar link.

Changes in a teen’s physical and emotional development produce a huge impact in relationships and social skills, and adolescents need adults who can connect with them. Mandujano will share resources and strategies to help communicate with teens about self-respect, dating relationships and other important topics.

Mandujano is a member of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault and is a certified sexual abuse-prevention specialist. She has been instrumental in helping build bilingual services, and provides sexual assault prevention and awareness programs in Spanish.

For information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna, assistant to assistant director of student services, English learners and district equity, at luz_luna@glenbard.org or Assistant Director for Student Services, English Learners and Equity Susanna Melón at 630-469-9100, ext. 5167, or susanna_melón@glenbard.org.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.