Elmhurst police on Tuesday arrested a man who they say escaped from a police car in September.

Devin Revels, 27, of the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue, Chicago, is now charged with escape from a peace officer and criminal damage to property, in addition to receiving or possessing a stolen motor vehicle part, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Elmhurst police had arrested Revels and another man on Sept. 1 during an investigation into the theft of a catalytic converter. They arrested the men near Cicero Avenue and Erie Street in Chicago.

As an Elmhurst police transport car was taking Revels to Elmhurst on I-290 near Austin Avenue, Revels kicked out the back window of the car, got out and ran into the Columbus Park Golf Course, authorities said.

Investigators recently learned Revels had been frequenting the 800 block of West Belmont and arrested him at a business there.

Elmhurst police were aided by the Cook County sheriff’s Crimes Suppression Unit, Chicago police and other unnamed suburban agencies.

A judge set bail at $500,000. Revels would need to post $50,000 bond to be freed pretrial.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230111/authorities-man-who-escaped-elmhurst-police-car-in-september-back-in-custody