Here is a list of athletes in the Suburban Life coverage area who were scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the national signing day on Wednesday, Dec. 21 or later this week.

Glenbard South

Football

Jalen Brown – New Mexico State

Owen DiFranco – Ohio University

Lemont

Football

(Signing on Feb. 1)

Noah Taylor – North Dakota State

Jacek Blaszynski – Indiana State

Nick Hawkins – Illinois State

Wheaton North

Football

Ross Dansdill – Holy Cross