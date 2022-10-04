League of Women Voters of La Grange Area brewery event to illustrate ranked choice voting process

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor an informational event on the ranked choice voting process from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 20 at Imperial Oak Brewing at 9526 Ogden Ave., Brookfield, where guests can sample brews and flights of cheddar cheeses.

Ranked choice voting improves fairness in elections by allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference, a news release stated. Voters have the option to rank them first, second, third and so on. Votes that do not help the voters’ top choices win, do count for their next choice. LWV supports ranked choice voting because it results in more representative outcomes, the release stated.

Event participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the ranked choice process while enjoying a relaxing social evening of tasting and ranking the brews of one of the local breweries, paired with a variety of cheddar cheeses.

The cost to attend is $25, and the event is open to the public. For information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org. Visit my.lwv.org/illinois/la-grange-area.

The League of Women Voters is a political organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or parties, and encourages informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the people of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.