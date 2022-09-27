‘Bands for BEDS’ to benefit BEDS Plus of La Grange

BEDS Plus of La Grange will present the “Bands for BEDS” fundraising event, featuring live music from the 1970s through 1990s on Oct. 28.

Opening the evening will be the acoustic duo Juan Cookie & The Crumb, playing ’70s classics, and the night will be headlined by The Jolly Ringwalds, playing ’80s and ’90s hits.

Jam out to three decades of your favorite tunes, stated a news release, inviting guests to “get gnarly and dress up as your favorite rocker or decade for our costume contest.”

The event will take place during Halloween weekend from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Johnson-Phelps VFW Post at 9514 S. 52nd Ave. in Oak Lawn.

Festivities also include a retro photo booth and silent auction, all designed to help those in need in the community. The $35 ticket will assist many veterans and continue the organization’s mission to help vulnerable individuals stabilize their lives through housing and supportive services, the release stated.

BEDS Plus Care helps people who are homeless, prevents homelessness and rehouses people who are homeless. Since the onset of COVID, BEDS has tripled its Housing Loss Prevention services and doubled the Emergency and Housing Service.

To find out more about the benefit, contact Erin Molek at molek@beds-plus.org or visit www.beds-plus.org.