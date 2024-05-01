Lyons baseball scores five in seventh, rallies past Hinsdale Central: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Lyons 7, Hinsdale Central 4

The visiting Lions scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rally past the Red Devils for their second straight win over Hinsdale. Michael Mango scored two runs and drove in two and Jake Shumaker had three RBIs for Lyons. Dylan Kassab homered and had three RBIs for Hinsdale.

Wheaton Academy 12, Chicago Christian 5 (10 innings)

Will Clegg earned the win for the warriors (20-3), striking out five and allowing one hit over three innings. Jacoby York went 2 for 5 with a double, run scored and two RBIs and Brandon Kiebles was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Glenbard North 11, Batavia 1

Lauren Kozlovsky had four hits, including a double and triple, and Tru Medina homered and doubled for the Panthers. Avery Miller struck out six in a three-hitter.

SOCCER

Wheaton Academy 2, Timothy Christian 1

Eva De Souza and Fionna Davis scored goals, Hannah Lindberg assisted both and Calla Brust had four saves in goal for the Warriors (11-0-3, 5-0-0).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. Bartlett 25-18, 25-17

Ben Zima had seven kills and seven digs, Diesel Oleksak five kills and five aces and Troy Oleksak three kills and nine assists for the Raiders (8-17, 3-1.

Willowbrook d. Morton 25-13, 24-26, 25-13

Andrew Ciesinski had 13 kills, 12 blocks and three aces for the Warriors (8-17).

Glenbard East d. Streamwood 25-20, 25-23

Aidan Weltin had 19 kills, Jack Junior and Max McDermott 15 assists and Brayden Smith six kills for the Rams (15-9, 4-0).

Lake Park d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-19, 27-29, 25-23