Live music, garden activities and more at Cantigny’s annual Spring Fest May 18

Enjoy Cantigny’s beautiful gardens, live music, shopping and more at Spring Fest from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

Spring Fest attractions include:

McCormick House Marketplace. The newly renovated historic home will host local artisans offering jewelry, pottery, artworks and more. Treat yourself to a craft coffee and pastry bar on the South Porch, overlooking the McCormick Allée.

Greenhouse Tours. A special “backstage VIP pass” ($50) entitles the holder to a guided tour of the Cantigny greenhouse, drink ticket, and 25 Cantigny tulip bulbs to take home. The pass covers festival admission.

Live Music in South Grove Beer Garden. Enjoy the Gleeson Irish Trio in Cantigny’s new-for-2024 beer garden in the South Grove. Have a cold brew (try the Cantigny Kolsch from 93 Octane Brewery!) or visit the Mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. A delicious French-themed menu will be available along with traditional lunch favorites. Cantigny’s new café inside the Visitors Center offers even more choices, including gourmet coffees, salads and ice cream.

Terrarium Bar. Craft your own botanical masterpiece at a station hosted by Leelee’s Garden. This is a specialty experience requiring advance registration. The price of $40 includes festival admission. Terrarium Bar hours are 10 am to 2 pm. Bulb Sale. Our popular annual event is now part of Spring Fest! Take home 25 Cantigny tulip bulbs for $10, while supplies last. Family Fun Walk and Gnome Scavenger Hunt. Take a stroll through the gardens and see what you may find! Lawn games, a fun inflatable, plant crafts and live animals from The Grove will also keep the kids happy.

Tickets for Spring Fest are on sale now at Cantigny.org. Admission is $12, and free for ages 15 and under. Parking is $5 per car. Cantigny, located at 1S151 Winfield Road in Wheaton, is open every day except Tuesday and offers free admission on Wednesdays for those registering in advance.

Hours, parking fees, and a full calendar of upcoming events are posted at Cantigny.org.