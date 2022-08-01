Glen Ellyn First Thursdays Summer Concert Series to present Gone Country

GLEN ELLYN – The Glen Ellyn First Thursdays Summer Concert Series will return with two bands on Aug. 4.

People are invited to set up chairs beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 4, with the opening band Kid Whiskey performing from 6 to 7:15 p.m., followed by Gone Country from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Gone Country has been performing favorite country songs to audiences across the United States since 2013, a news release stated.

The Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce announced the series invites people to enjoy late-night shopping while tasting cocktails and sampling dining specials as part of the festivities. There will be local food and drink vendors on hand, or guests can bring in carryout from nearby restaurants. No outside alcohol is permitted.

Craft beer, hard seltzer and wine from Two Hound Red will be served by two local nonprofits: B.R. Ryall YMCA and Glenbard West Boosters. Food will be offered by Route 38 BBQ, Javi’s Burritos, Heavenly Hot Dogs and Chocolaterie Stam serving gelato.

The final Thursday concert will offer a double bill starring Serendipity and 7th heaven on Sept. 1.

The concert is located steps away from parking lots, the Metra Station and the Prairie Bike Path in downtown Glen Ellyn at 505 Crescent Blvd.

The free and family-friendly concert is co-hosted by the village of Glen Ellyn, Glen Ellyn Park District and Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce, which thanks all the sponsors, especially Pete’s Market, Cheryl Shurtz RE/MAX Suburban and Hogan Design & Construction, the release stated.

For information, visit www.glenellynchamber.com/summer-concert-series