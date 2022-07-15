July 15, 2022
Collection underway for Elmhurst AAUW Used Book Sale returning Aug. 4-7

Mikey and Henry Ehmann and Hailey Klenck donate books as they look forward to the Elmhurst AAUW Used Book Sale August 4-7 at Sandburg Middle School in Elmhurst.

The Elmhurst Area Branch of the AAUW is collecting books for its annual Used Book Sale planned Aug. 4 to 7 at Sandburg Middle School in Elmhurst.

Books, CDs and DVDs can be dropped off in designated bins through Aug. 1 at the following locations: Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.; Park District Courts Plus, 186 S. West Ave.; and Sandburg Middle School, 345 E. St. Charles Road, the preferred site, from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, when sorting will take place.

Thousands of used books, CDs and DVDs will be available at the annual Used Book Sale, a news release stated. Well organized into more than 30 categories, the four-day sale features a large children’s section, as well as a collector’s area. Proceeds benefit local scholarships and national AAUW research and programs for women.

Sale schedule

• Aug. 4: 6 to 9 p.m. – preview sale with $10 entrance fee

• Aug. 5: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Aug. 6: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Aug. 7: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – $10 bag sale

Admission is free each day except for opening night. For the special closing day sale, everything one can fit into a brown grocery bag costs $10.

For details, email info@aauwelmhurst.org or call 630-834-1426.

The Elmhurst Area Branch of the American Association of University Women is a nonprofit organization.

