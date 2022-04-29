Softball notes: Speedy Analisa Raffaelli, power-hitting Riley Venn fuel IC Catholic Prep’s high-powered offense

Sophomore Analisa Raffaelli (left) and senior Riley Venn (right) have been quite a dynamic duo on the left side of the IC Catholic Prep infield this season. Raffaelli, a shortstop, was batting .537 with seven homers, 17 stolen bases and 17 RBIs coming into the week. Venn at third base was batting .465 with six homers and 28 RBIs. (Photo provided)