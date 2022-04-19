LTHS wind ensemble headed to musical state finals

LA GRANGE – For the fifth time in the history of Lyons Township High School, the wind ensemble has been selected as a finalist in the Illinois Superstate Band Competition.

Groups are chosen through a highly competitive process, requiring submission of audition recordings, which are judged by an elite panel, a news release stated. The members of the ensemble will travel to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on May 6 to perform in Krannert Hall for an all-star group of college and professional conductors.

The group members are preparing for their performance with some additional rehearsals and clinics by prominent area college and retired high school band directors. The Illinois Superstate Festival is tantamount to the state finals for any other sport or activity, the release stated.