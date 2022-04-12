La Grange League of Women Voters joins diversity group to present experts on schools’ achievement gap

What are local schools doing to address the achievement gap? The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area announced it will team with CommUNITY Diversity Group of La Grange to co-sponsor a panel discussion April 21 on Zoom to discuss the topic.

The program will inform the community about the issues, including what the results are so far, and how they are being measured, a news release stated.

The expert panel includes Brian Waterman, Lyons Township High School District 204 superintendent; Jennifer Rowe, director of equity and belonging at Lyons Township High School; Bessie Boyd, La Grange School District 102 board member; and Marci Ortiz, director of English learners, and Kathryn Heeke, director of curriculum and instruction, from La Grange School District

District 105. Michael Thomas, District 204 board member, will provide a parent’s perspective.

The Zoom program will begin at 7 p.m. April 21. To register, go to us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZipbeIukTaO6VYRBFqKj3g

The event is free and open to the public. For information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.



