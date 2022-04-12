Glen Ellyn History Center to showcase author’s lecture, noted musician

GLEN ELLYN – The Glen Ellyn Historical Society announces two April events: a lecture and a concert, kicking off with author Ann Keating’s presentation on “The World of Juliette Kinzie: Chicago Before the Fire” at 2 p.m. April 23, in the Glen Ellyn History Center.

Kinzie was an American historian, writer and pioneer as well as one of Chicago’s forgotten founders, a news release stated. Keating takes her audience through the lives of the women who worked to create an urban and urbane world. She explains the rise of Chicago from the viewpoint of one of its founding mothers.

Keating is a professor of history at North Central College in Naperville, and an expert on 19th century Chicago. Like her lecture, her book is titled “The World of Juliette Kinzie: Chicago Before the Fire.”

The program costs $5 for adults and is free for students. Tickets will be available at the door at the History Center, 800 N. Main St., and refreshments will be served. For details, call 630-469-1867 or visit www.gehs.org.

Free concert

“Oh Freedom! Songs of the Civil Rights Movement” will begin at 7 p.m. April 29 at the History Center. It celebrates the 50th anniversary of the civil rights movement, and features award-winning folksinger Chris Vallillo, performing pivotal songs that inspired generations. The program is a combination of music and Vallillo’s first-hand account of the historic struggle, and will highlight the impact of music on the social cause. Songs became the backbone of the nonviolent civil disobedience movement led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders.

The free program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency. Refreshments will be served.