Hawthorn Mall to host fitness event with Bears Fit

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall, together with Bears Fit, will host a National Fitness Day event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 6 in Center Park.

During the event, there will be five fitness stations throughout the center where guests can participate in short-interval workouts to learn the best ways to exercise their bodies.

Personal trainers will help attendees focus specifically on the upper body with shoulder taps, pushups and battle ropes, the lower body with single leg Romanian deadlifts, goblet squats and walking lunges, and the core with BOSU (both sides up) toe taps, situps and mountain climbers. Exercises can be modified based on participant ability.

All equipment will be provided, including battle ropes, BOSU balls, dumbbells, kettlebells and seat towels.

Guests will have access to food and product samples and health and fitness information provided by participating businesses, including the event’s sponsor, Bears Fit, as well as StretchWerks, Tricoci Salon & Spa, Oats Gone Wild and Hygeia Cold Press Juices.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

To learn more, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events/.