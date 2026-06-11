Sweet tuxedo cat aims to bring joy to forever family

Pooka is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for June 11, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Pooka says, “Talk about luck! I was hanging out with some feral cats and got trapped, and they quickly realized that I was a super sweet cat. If I’m relaxing and you come close to me, I start rolling around, an invitation for you to start petting me. At the same time, my purrs get louder and louder.

“My foster home also provided information on my sweet personality, including that I really enjoy treats and wet food. Would love to meet you in person and show you how I roll over!”

She is about a year old, spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits them. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.