Lake County Sheriff releases safety campaign results

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in a Memorial Day traffic safety campaign.

During the campaign from May 15 to 26, sheriff’s deputies logged 41 hours of dedicated enforcement time and made 73 traffic stops with the following results: one arrest in connection with driving under the influence of alcohol; five arrests in connection with driving without a valid license; nine speeding citations; seven citations for failure to wear a seatbelt; three citations in connection with cellphone use while driving; and 40 other traffic citations.

The “Click It or Ticket” initiative is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.