McHenry Outdoor Theater’s Project Popcorn expands to benefit 35 area nonprofits

Payton and Taylor Gehm, along with 3-month-old Troy, chat with Jim Kearns of the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Northern Illinois during a recent Project Popcorn night at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. Each Wednesday through Aug. 5, a group of area nonprofits is featured. (Photo by Joe Cicero)

A night watching movies under the stars can both come at a savings and also be a night of giving this summer at the McHenry Outdoor Theater in Lakemoor, where Project Popcorn has been transformed.

Thirty-five area nonprofits stand to benefit from the weekly Wednesday night program, which started May 27 and runs through Aug. 5, said theater owner Scott Dehn and President of Marketing and Promotions Joe Cicero. Theater-goers need only mention their favored nonprofit of the three to six being featured on a particular Wednesday to receive $15-per-carload pricing, from which $5 will go directly to the named nonprofit.

Additionally, a new United Way partnership has put a 50-50 raffle into play that adds both excitement and a greater sum for participating nonprofits.

“It makes a lot of sense for us to collaborate to help raise awareness about all of the resources available through the wonderful nonprofits in our community,” said Jamie Maravich, president and CEO of United Way of Greater McHenry County. “Someone will win some money and everyone who enters is doing something nice for the community.”

While recalling its humble beginnings, Dehn said he’s thrilled about the prospect of Project Popcorn generating greater funding and broader awareness for more worthwhile organizations than ever before. Project Popcorn began back in 2014, he said, shortly after the theater garnered enough public votes to claim a top five spot, and the digital projector that came with it, in Honda’s Project Drive-In.

“To wind up in the top five nationally, it made me realize how lucky we were to be in the community that we are in,” Dehn said. “I wanted to find a way to give back to a community that had been so good to us in more ways than one. And now, Project Popcorn has taken on a life of its own.”

No longer 10% of popcorn sales a couple of times a month to a handful of nonprofits, “with what Joe has set up, we’re able to contribute to multiple nonprofits and organizations,” Dehn said. “Everybody wins. And there’s something cool about knowing that you can make a difference just by seeing a movie.”

Cicero added that for those who can’t make it to the theater, the raffle tickets are another way to contribute. Raffle tickets are available at the theater and online. Tickets cost $5 or $20 for five. The drawing will take place Friday, Aug. 7, at the theater.

“For every $2,000 in tickets sold, a nonprofit will get $1,000,” Cicero said.

The list of benefiting nonprofits ranges from more well-known groups such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County to newer start-ups like Through the Flames. Each has been offered the chance to set up an informational table on their featured evenings, Cicero said.

Among those planning an on-site presence is Stacy Moore, a burn survivor and founder of Roscoe-based Through the Flames. “I’m excited to see how it goes,” said Moore, whose nonprofit works with adults and children facing life challenges after a debilitating burn injury. “It seems like it’s going to be a good night to see some fun movies and share my message. It’s a great opportunity to gain awareness.”

All participating organizations and their missions also are being featured on the theater’s Facebook page and Instagram accounts as their Wednesdays approach.

“We have a huge reach on our social media,” Cicero said. “We’re just trying to raise more awareness and more money at a time when everyone is looking to supplement revenue streams they may have lost over time.”

Ticketholders need not be present to win. The McHenry Outdoor Theater is located at 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, Lakemoor. For information or to obtain a ticket link, visit the Project Popcorn page at goldenagecinemas.com or uwmchenry.org.