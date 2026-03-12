Spunky young dog ready to jump through hoops for forever family

Raina is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for March 12, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Raina says, “Let me tell you something. When I first came here, I was a bit of a nervous wreck, not quite sure what to think of this place.

“The amazing staff gave me time and took it slow. Now I lay on their legs to relax and sometimes I even get a little belly rub.

“I can get quite excited, jumping up and down, and then sit nicely for a treat. I even started doing a little agility, and I’m pretty good at jumping through the hoop. I’d love to continue learning more with you!”

This wirehaired terrier mix is about 2 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.