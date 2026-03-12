Learn how school, gardens can help communities

The University of Illinois Extension in Lake County will host an introduction to the School and Community Gardens Asynchronous Course Offering from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 16 in Grayslake, with additional resources to use to apply for grants.

This course is designed for teachers, school staff and parents who want to make a meaningful impact in their communities throughout the summer months. In the course, explore how school and community gardens can become powerful learning spaces that extend far beyond the classroom.

You’ll discover how gardens support hands‑on STEM learning, strengthen environmental literacy, encourage healthy eating habits and foster teamwork, responsibility, and curiosity among students. The course also highlights practical ways to connect your garden to broader classroom concepts, helping learners understand where their food comes from and how agriculture shapes their daily lives.

After this session, you will be equipped for the next steps of implementing a school garden in your community.

To register, visit extension.illinois.edu/events/2026-03-16-community-and-school-gardens-course-offering.