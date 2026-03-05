Lakewood expansion moves forward

The Board of Commissioners authorized the acquisition of roughly 29 acres, clearing the way for expansion of Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda. (Photo by Mike Borkowski via Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Lake County Forest Preserves’ Board of Commissioners on Feb, 11 approved the purchase of about 29.4 acres to expand Lakewood Forest Preserve in Wauconda.

The Forest Preserves will pay $2.1 million for the Jarnowski property, located in unincorporated Fremont and Ela townships, on the northeast side of Rand Road. The acquisition supports long-term conservation efforts and improves the natural landscape. The northwest portion of the property connects to important wetlands within Lakewood and improves the preserve’s southern boundary.

“This is an important addition to Lakewood,” said Ken Jones, director of land preservation. “It’s a key building block that supports our strategic plan and protects this landscape for the future.”

Lakewood, the largest preserve in Lake County, is a destination for recreation and conservation. Its oak woodlands, fields and wetlands provide habitat for 24 threatened and endangered species, including six state-endangered bird species and rare northern plants.

The purchase reflects the Forest Preserves’ commitment to conserving land that benefits both nature and residents, Board President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “This acquisition safeguards sensitive wetlands, strengthens the preserve’s boundaries and ensures this land remains open and natural for future generations.”