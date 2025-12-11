Older, loving cat ready to snuggle up with forever family

Bonnie Horton is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Dec. 10, 2025. (Photo by Declan Sklena for Save-A-Pet)

Bonnie Horton says, “I’m a very affectionate and loving cat, not afraid to meow at you to get your attention and lots of petting.

“While I could have easily gotten depressed finding myself here, I have the wisdom of an older cat, knowing something good when you have it. My medical issues are being taken care of and I’m feeling great and very much loved.

“I’m a loving, social cat, always ready to snuggle up. I’m excited to meet you. Are you ready to meet me?

She is about 16 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Some of Save-A-Pet’s cats and dogs, including Bonnie Horton, are part of our Elder Love promotion, so her adoption fee is 50% between now and Dec. 31.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.