Shoes, Shred & Seeds Event planned in Wauconda

Village and SWALCO team up to offer recycling options

By Shaw Local News Network

SWALCO is partnering with the village of Wauconda for a Shoes, Shred & Seeds event.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 15 at Wauconda Public Works, 302 Slocum Lake Road, Wauconda.

Donate shoes through SWALCO’s Reuse-A-Shoe program and shred your confidential documents (limit of 6 boxes per vehicle). You can also get a packet of seeds for plants that will benefit pollinators (limit one per vehicle while supplies last).

This event is for households/residents only (no businesses). Collected items will be reused and recycled.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois