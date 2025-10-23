Fun-loving, goofy puppy aims to bring happy energy to forever family

Cocoa Pebbles is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Oct. 23, 2025. (Photo by Jenny Ventouras for Save-A-Pet)

Cocoa Pebbles says, “What do you mean sit still? This is not on my to-do list. I am a puppy with loads of happy energy and none of it is for resale. This means I use it all up. Always ready to go, go, go.

“My siblings and I are just loads of fun, ready to explore everything, sticking our nose into things, smelling the grass, trees ... and sometimes other dog butts’ too. Ha ha! We love to have fun together and with people. I guess you could describe us all as bouncy, loving goofballs, ready to make your life fun and exhilarating.

“Oh, and if you decide to go for Double the Love, Double the Fun, the second adoption fee is 50% off!”

This Labrador retriever/standard poodle mix is about 4 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.