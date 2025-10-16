Want to spice up your life? Here’s a kitten to do the trick

Allspice is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo by Danielle Meyer for Save-A-Pet)

Allspice says, “‘Little strays brought in’ is how we came in. Not a super exciting grand entrance, but hey, we know that this is the best place for us to find a family ready to enjoy our love and our playfulness.

“We are known as the ‘spice kittens,’ and we are ready for days filled with love, play, fun and a lot of purrs…and with another feline friend.

“So, what about adopting me with one of my sisters, Peppercorn or Cinnamon or both to add some extra spice to your life? Second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun!”

She is about 3 1/2 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits them. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.