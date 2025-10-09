Adult dog ready for her close-up in a forever family

Maeve is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Oct. 9, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Maeve says, “Casting call! Hi, I am looking for a lead role. I’m smart, I know sit, down, fetch, paw, come here and ready to learn more.

“I’m a super sweet and loving dog. I love to play and have fun outside, especially with tennis balls. I am not in the crazy lifestyle of some of the celebrities. I enjoy the simple things in life and would love to be the only four-legged star in your home. I’m ready to interview…YOU!"

This pointer mix is about seven years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm, and on preventative and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits them. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.