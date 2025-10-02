This young cat knows ‘The Power of Love’

Feline Dion is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Oct. 2, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Feline Dion says, “I am a wonderful cat that loves attention and can never get enough loving. I am so gentle and affectionate that I would love a large family of humans. You know, this way I can get loads of attention. I lived with a dog, and we got along great. Looking for a cat that has 200% love to give to a family every day, look no further.”

Feline Dion is about 3 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits them. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.