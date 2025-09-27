Darrell Road roundabouts are now open

New roundabout at Darrell Road and Fisher Road (Photo provided by Lake County Department of Transportation)

The new roundabouts at Darrell Road and Fisher Road and at Darrell Road and Dowell Road are now open.

The intersections had been closed since May 27 while crews constructed the new roundabouts as part of the Darrell Road Corridor Improvement Project.

The Lake County Division of Transportation extends its thanks to the local partners, contractors and crews who made this project a success. Construction progressed smoothly, allowing the roundabouts to open ahead of schedule.

Please continue to use caution, as workers will remain in the area over the coming days to pave the remaining short section of the new bike path between Fisher Road and Case Road/Neville Road and complete punchlist work. A portion of this path is planned to be a part of the Grand Illinois Trail in the future.

Roundabouts improve safety and efficiency by keeping traffic moving at slower, consistent speeds and in one direction. Nationally, they are a proven safety countermeasure that reduces intersection crashes resulting in death or injury by 82 percent on average.

More than 11,000 roundabouts have been installed in the U.S. With the addition of these two new roundabouts, Lake County now maintains 11 throughout its transportation system.

Sept. 22-26 was National Roundabouts Week. Learn more about using roundabouts on Lake County’s website.