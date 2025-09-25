‘Elegant, scruffy’ dog aims to fetch forever family

Mrs. Ippi is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Sept. 25, 2025. (Photo by Bri Huerta for Save-A-Pet)

Mrs. Ippi says, “My fashion is the scruffy look; this way I can roll around and have fun and when I get up, I still look the same. Ha ha!

“I’m also kind of a wiz at playing fetch. You know, it’s a great way to stay in shape while having fun. Sometimes I’ll even stick my tongue out, so you know what this means – drop the treat! I’d love to be your ‘catch,’ so let’s meet soon!”

This “elegant, scruffy” dog is about 3 years old and around 30 pounds. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.