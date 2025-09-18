Scenic overlook awaits on newly opened Ray Lake trail section

The latest trail expansion at Ray Lake Forest Preserve in Wauconda is now open to the public. (Photo by Kim Mikus via Lake County Forest Preserves)

WAUCONDA – A new 0.36-mile trail section has opened at Ray Lake Forest Preserve in Wauconda.

The completed trail can be accessed from:

• Gilmer Road Fort Hill Trail parking lot. From there, head east about 0.3 miles through the Gilmer Road underpass into Ray Lake Forest Preserve to reach the trail connection.

• Ray Lake parking lot. Follow the Fort Hill Trail west 1.2 miles to reach the trail connection.

Follow the Hike Lake County signs. The new trail segment winds through open prairie and wetlands, then transitions into quiet woodlands. It ends at a scenic overlook with benches and stunning views of Tamarack Lake, creating a peaceful out-and-back experience.

“This section ties everything together. It gives visitors a scenic way to explore and enjoy nature,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to expand access while also supporting restoration efforts.”

This work completes a five-year land acquisition effort at Ray Lake. The project expanded the preserve by 99 acres with the addition of the Dearlove property. The site features high-quality native habitat and adds ecological value to the 625-acre Ray Lake Forest Preserve.

A Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, awarded through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, helped fund the land purchase. The new trail segment was built to meet grant requirements and improve public access.

Ray Lake is one of the few preserves to have its own mascot, a black bull statue perched atop the entrance sign. The preserve was acquired in 1999, and the statue remains as a nod to the land’s ranching past, when cattle and buffalo once roamed the property.

Ray Lake is part of a vital ecological complex that supports threatened and endangered species. The preserve features wetlands, rich woodlands with bur oak, hickory and cherry trees and expansive grasslands that attract a wide variety of birds. A hilly area on the northeast side provides scenic views of the entire landscape.