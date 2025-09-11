‘Happy puppy’ aims to soar with forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Air Force says, “Let’s meet some people! Of course, I am totally adorable and super cute. ‘Happy puppy’ is how to describe me best. With plenty of energy, I love to run around with other puppies, doing some light wrestling and chasing each other.
“If someone walks in, I am always ready to get carried around and get loads of kisses. Life is just beginning, and I am planning on many years of fun and love with a family. Am I cleared to takeoff… destination: a new family?"
This small terrier mix is about 2½ months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.
Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).
For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.