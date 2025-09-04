Fun-loving feline seeks home for self, littermate

Zora is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Sept. 4, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Zora says, “I was raised in a foster home with my siblings – we all have names that start with a Z. So, we love having fun together, playing, napping, you name it. Favorite toys are, besides each other, wands, lasers, springs and … pipe cleaners. These are so much fun to bat around.

“Now, a little info about me. My foster mom said I was the beauty of the group with a personality as amazing as my coloring. I’m quick to purr and always happy to be held. My foster mom works from home, so I sometimes help her with typing in order to get to her lap …. though I was told that my spelling needs improvement. I think I need a keyboard that is more suitable for paws.

“I’d love to get adopted with one of my siblings; you’ll get Double the Love, Double the Fun, and the second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Zora is about 4 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.