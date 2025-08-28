Scruffy puppy ready to win over hearts of forever family

Poppy Seed is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Aug. 28, 2025. (Photo by Amy Goodale for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Poppy Seed says, “Why walk around when the best part when you are out with someone is to drop to the ground for a belly rub? I look very cute and the little tuft of fur on my nose makes me look even more adorable.

“Let’s not forget about my ears, just listening to all your sweet words. Oh, do you have a couple of yummy treats? All this talking about me is making me hungry.

“So let’s talk a little bit about you. Complete an application so we can meet. Do it today!”

Poppy Seed is about 5½ months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.