Friendly adult cat likes to have people, cats around her

Joy is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Aug. 21, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Joy says, “I get along great with all cats. I was part of a large family and got along very well with the other cats in my foster home. I also lived with another cat, and we got along great together, so I would really prefer a home with another cat or a Save-A-Pet best friend.

“I’m affectionate with people, I enjoy having fun and playing and can be quite talkative. I’m also quite a foodie, so don’t try to skip the wet food. So instead of me writing a long bio, the easiest will be for us to meet. Come on, what are you waiting for?”

Joy is about 6 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.